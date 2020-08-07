Calicut Air India Plane Crash: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others 'shocked at the devastating news'

An Air India Express plane carrying 191 people including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area.

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.

Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement regarding the same. "Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," read the statement.

The DGCA has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.