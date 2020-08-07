Calicut: Air India Express plane with 191 people on board crashes after going off runway

On Friday, an Air India Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 people on board crashed after overshooting the runway. The incident happened amid heavy rainfall, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement.
Now, fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.
The flight landed at 07.40 pm on Friday. However, rescue operation is underway.
DGCA issued a statement regarding the same. "Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," read the statement.
DGCA has now ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.
The flight is said to be under the Vande Bharat Mission that was repatriating stranded Indians in Dubai.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."
Home Minister Amit Shah instructed NDRF to reach the site and assist with rescue operations. "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations, Shah said.
"Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to Karipur Airport where the Dubai-Kozhikode flight skidded off the runway, for search & rescue," NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.
More details awaited.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)