Calicut: Air India Express plane with 191 people on board crashes after going off runway

The flight landed at 07.40 pm on Friday. However, rescue operation is underway.

DGCA issued a statement regarding the same. "Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," read the statement.

DGCA has now ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The flight is said to be under the Vande Bharat Mission that was repatriating stranded Indians in Dubai.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."