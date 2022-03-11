Calcutta HC refuses to grant protection from arrest to TMC leader Anubrata Mandal in cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to give protection from arrest to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal in cattle smuggling scam.

According to the High Court sources, the court has said that there is no need of ‘protection’ from the court over this issue.

Mandal on Thursday had moved the court seeking protection from arrest by the CBI over the cattle smuggling scam.

After failing to visit CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace twice, the CBI had for the third time summoned Mandal and has asked him to be present before them on March 14.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that he will either have to visit CBI or ‘fake’ illness.

“If he is innocent then he should not move court seeking protection. In a video it was seen a doctor is doing his ECG with metal in Mandal’s hand. This shows that how fake Mandal’s illness is. He will either have to visit the CBI or by faking health issues will be hospitalized,” said Majumdar.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP led Central government is utilizing the central agencies ‘wrongly’.

“There are several good officers in the agencies but the central government is utilizing them wrongly. LoP Suvendu Adhikari’s name is chargesheeted for both Sardha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case but he is not being arrested,” said Ghosh.

Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that ‘all thieves’ are there in Trinamool Congress.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the ‘thieves’ in TMC are maligning the name of the state and also that people like Anubrata should be sent to jail.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:55 PM IST