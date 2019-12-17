CAA Protests: Twitterati shocked by Jamia 'shero' Ladeeda Farzana's post on abandoning 'secularism'

Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna became the face of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protest at the Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday. Several images and videos of burqa-clad Ladeeda Farzana and went viral on social media.
In a viral video, Farzana and Renna and the other women protestors are seen protecting a young man from Delhi Police's lathis.
Veteran Journalist Burkha Dutt also interviewed them. "They tell women to stay at home and not speak up, but speak up we must. Nobody can take our voice," the 22-year-old Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana told Dutt.
A certain section on Twitter hailed the protestors while the other went sprinting onto Ladeeda Farzana's Facebook profile. Twitter users brought to notice that Ladeeda Sakhaloon (FB profile name) had posted some unflattering content leading up to the protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia University which talks about abondoning secularism.
Their Facebook posts also suggest sympathy towards terrorists Afzal Guru and Burhan Vani, pointed out a Twitter user.
"Ladeeda Farzana's views are viral on Facebook. She wants to start ISIS like group in India as per her posts. She declared herself as a hardcore Islamist & not secular. She has derided those who put on liberal mask & ask her not to chant Koranic verses," wrote an user.
According to a Delhi Police report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, a total of 67 people, including students, and 31 police personnel were injured on Sunday after demonstrators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned the New Friends Colony area near Jamia Millia Islamia into a battleground.
The report, accessed by IANS, stated that a total 14 buses were burnt and damaged and 20 private vehicles were torched and smashed by the violent mob during the protest. It also stated that four two-wheelers were also torched by the mob.
It stated that a total of 67 people were injured and their medico legal reports have been prepared. The report mentions that 31 police personnel were injured when the demonstrators, comprising of students and local miscreants carried out arson and damaged public properties.
