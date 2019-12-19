CAA Protests: Mobile communication lockdown brings Delhi to a standstill

Delhi seems to be facing a major lockdown today thanks to the massive protests against the newly amended citizenship law. Borders connecting Gurugram were sealed causing heavy traffic jam, gates of 16 metro stations around central Delhi have been shut down, Section 144 is now in place, schools are being emptied and now Telco’s have suspended all mobile communications in some parts of the national capital, leaving people stranded wand without being able to communicate.

According to the directive, mobile services are barred in the walled city areas of North and Central districts, Madi House, Seelampur, Jaffarabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana.