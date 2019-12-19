CAA protest: It’s UN now, with hard words

New Delhi: Now it the hard words from the apex organization of the world, the United Nations (UN), over the police action on agitating students of Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, when police barged in the hostels, dragged the students, including girls, out and beat them black & blue as alleged by the students later.

On this, the United Nations (UN) showed its displeasure over the police action against students who were expressing their views on The Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We are concerned about the violence and alleged use of excessive force by security forces that have been taking place in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

We call for restraint and urge full respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly, I would also refer you to the very strong words coming out of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General in UN Headquarter in New York, while replaying to a question.

On the other hand, US government is also closely monitoring the situation in India. US also urged to Indian authorities to protect and respect the right to peaceful assembly and free speech, altogether urge protesters to refrain from any kind of violence.