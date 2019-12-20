CAA protest: 47 paramilitary cos to help Delhi cops

New Delhi: A total of 47 companies of paramilitary forces, especially from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising 5,000 men, have been deployed across the city to assist the Delhi Police to manage demonstrations against the CAA and NRC on Thursday.

In New Delhi area, 12 companies of forces have been deployed with the maximum at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar where several protests had been scheduled.

The CPI-M and other Left parties had called for a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. The Democratic Youth Federation of India has also planned to carry out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

In central Delhi, a total of six companies have been deployed at Daryaganj, Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid, as Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav was to lead a protest march from the Red Fort to the Shaheed Park at ITO. Yadav was subsequently detained.