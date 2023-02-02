e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBudget session: Parliament proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Budget session: Parliament proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

The adjournment came as the leaders demanded discussion on Hindenberg report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Budget session: Parliament proceedings adjourned till 2 pm | Representative Image
Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament--Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha--has been adjourned until 2 pm following protests from Opposition leaders.

According to the reports, the adjournment came as the leaders demanded discussion on Hindenberg report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

A report stated that session is Rajya Sabha was adjourned after Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar refused to discuss issues raised by the Opposition like LIC, SBI and other market related subjects.

Budget session in Parliament

Both houses had convened and were to start separate discussions on President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address delivered before both Houses on January 31 ahead of the budget presentation.

