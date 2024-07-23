Budget 2024: Opposition Slams Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Allocations, Terms It As 'Kursi Bachao Budget' |

New Delhi: Several crucial announcements were made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2024, the budget has invited mixed reactions. While some states like Andhra Pradesh have thanked Centre for a favourable budget, many others from the Opposition have pointed out flaws, heavily criticising the Centre for the announcements.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "This is a 'kursi bachao' budget." He accused the Centre of forming a budget favourable for those required to be pampered at the moment for the BJP. He said that the budget does not account for the whole of India but only a few some who the NDA needs to keep happy for political gains at this time. As per an ANI report, slamming the BJP for allegedly not announcing any special allocation for West Bengal, the TMC leader said, "This Budget is not for India. They have not given anything to Bengal. They can't tolerate Bengalis. The BJP will be wiped out of Bengal."

Reactions on allocations for Bihar

Independent MP Pappu Yadav said, "They are saying that they will give 4 cr jobs, how many jobs have you given in last 10 years? What about the issue of migration from Bihar?... Nitish Kumar is a kingmaker but you didn't get the special package... Now you are saying that don't give us special state status but a package, why are you begging?... Talk about special state status, no central university has been announced. You don't need to withdraw support, just leave the cabinet, I think Nitish Kumar is a serious person."

Other opposition reactions

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said, "... If the main things come forward, the government will be exposed. The government is mistaken and is showing off... This budget has nothing and is merely misleading."

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad says, "...If we won't get our share of the Budget then we will put forward our views and protest against it... Those who were not even considered human, what would be given to them (SCs and STs)? According to a report, the MP government diverted SC and ST's budget to animal welfare... We are here to protect the rights of our people..."

SP: No relief for Uttar Pradesh farmers

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the budget saying that its fine to attempt to save their leadership however, farmers of Uttar Pradesh have been totally ignored.

Congress: It has political compulsions written all over it

Congress MP Manish Tiwari said, "There is an English proverb which says that the tail wags the dog, and that's the political message of this Budget. It has political compulsions written all over it,"

Punjab had expected farmer loans to be waved

Even Punjab seems unhappy with the budget as just moments before the budget was presented, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said, "I expect that the farmer loans are waived and that MSP is made a legal guarantee. The economic survey shows that 50% of the youth of India lacks the necessary skills to even land jobs. Unemployment, inflation, farmer issues and farmer loans are major issues. I hope these issues are addressed."

The Finance Minister presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one on Tuesday. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22.