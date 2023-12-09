Mayawati-Led BSP Suspends MP Danish Ali For Anti-Party Activities: ‘On Shri Deve Gowda’s Request...’

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali |

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has suspended its MP Danish Ali for anti-party activities. The decision was conveyed through a party communique on Saturday.

The letter signed by party national secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said, "You were told verbally many times that you should not make any statement or action against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party, but despite this you have been continuously acting against the party."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspends its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities: BSP pic.twitter.com/BKHHuVbStw — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

You were given ticket on Deve Gowda's request: BSP

"Here it would also be appropriate to inform you that till 2018, you were working as a member of Shri Deve Gowda ji's Janata Party, and the 2018 general elections in Karnataka were contested in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party and Janata Party. And in this alliance you were very active on behalf of Shri Deve Gowda ji's party. After the declaration of the results of the said elections in Karnataka, on the request of Mr. Deve Gowda ji, you were given ticket from Amroha as a candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party and before giving this ticket, Mr. Deve Gowda ji had given an assurance that you after becoming a candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party, you will always follow all the policies and instructions of the Bahujan Samaj Party and will work only in the interest of the party. You had also repeated this assurance to him. Only after this assurance you were given given the membership of the BSP and were amde to contest and win from Amroha to be sen to Lok Sabha. But forgetting the assurances given by you, you are indulging in anti-party activities."

"Therefore, now in the interest of the party, you are suspended from the membership of Bahujan Samaj Party with immediate effect," the letter said.

Ali suspended for proximity to Congress: sources

According to insider information, Ali faced suspension from the BSP due to his alignment with the Congress within Parliament. The Congress reciprocated its support to Ali amidst the challenges he encountered, leading to repeated warnings from the Mayawati-led party.

On the recent occasion, Ali chose to align himself with the Opposition, criticising the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra from her Lok Sabha MP position. He strongly criticized the Central government, emphasizing that its "brute majority" in the Lower House should not be misused to suppress the voices of the Opposition.

"When filthy questions were being asked by the ethics committee and we questioned that, they started making allegations against our conduct. What is happening? If you have a brute majority, that does not mean you will throttle the opposition and expel MPs from the opposition parties," Danish Ali said.