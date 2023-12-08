'No Action Taken Against Ramesh Bidhuri For Calling Danish Ali Bh**wa, Ka**a': Watch Fiery Speech Of Mahua Moitra After Being Expelled From Parliament

MAHUA MOITRA | ANI

In a fiery speech made after being expelled from Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Leader Mahua Moitra raised BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of communal slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House in September. She said " that no action was taken against Ramesh Bhiduri for using such unparliamentary language for a minority MP inside the house. She further said that the BJP hates minorities and the time has come for the end of the BJP.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Mahua Moitra tears into Ramesh Bhiduri

In her fiery speech Mahua Moitra said " Tomorrow the CBI will be sent to my house, and I sure they will harass me for next six months. But I would like to ask. What about the 14,000 crore coal scam of Mr. Adani which the CBI and the ED haven't found time to look at. Have I compromised national security with a Log in portal? Mr Adani is buying all our ports All our Airports and his shareholders are foreign professional investors and MHA is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure. "

"Ramesh Bhiduri stands up in Parliament and says to Danish Ali. He is one of 26 Muslim MPs. In a country of 200 million Muslims, BJP has 303 MPs and has not sent one Muslim to Parliament. Ramesh Bhiduri stood up and called Danish ALi Bh**wa & Ka**a'. No action has been taken. You hate minorities. You hate women. You detest Nari Shakti. You cannot handle power and authority", said Mahua Moitra.