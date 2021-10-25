e-Paper Get App

Monday, October 25, 2021

BSP president Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt, says decision to provide aid to kin of COVID-19 victims very late

PTI
BSP chief Mayawati | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: BSP President Mayawati on Monday said the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to provide financial assistance to the kin of those killed due to COVID-19 has come in very late.

The Yogi Adityanath government in the state had last week announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the kin of those killed due to COVID-19 infection.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, "The decision of the UP government to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died from Corona has been taken very late.Now they should get this help soon." Coronavirus has so far claimed 22,899 lives in the state.

Monday, October 25, 2021
