BSP Chief’s Balancing Act: Condemns RS Chairman Mimicry, Labels Suspension Of MPs As Unfortunate

Lucknow: Making balance with the opposition and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has condemned the mimicry of vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and at the same time termed the suspension of MPs as unfortunate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BSP Chief said that suspension of MPs from parliament is unfortunate. She said that laxity in the security of parliament is a big issue but there should be no politics on it. Maya said that suspension of 141 MPs of opposition parties is something that should not happen. “This act in parliamentary history will only shake the confidence of the common men,” said Maya.

"Responsibility of everyone to safeguard constitution, parliamentary traditions": Mayawati

However, the BSP Chief said that mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairman by the suspended MPs is not proper. She said that a video of MPs mocking the chairman was made viral which should not have been done. She said that it is the responsibility of everyone to safeguard the constitution and parliamentary traditions.

Taking a jibe at the opposition alliance, Maya said that BSP is not a part of it. Hence the parties in the opposition alliance should not make any comment on BSP. “Any party might need support of BSP in near future and keeping this in mind there should be no unwarranted comments”, said BSP Chief.

On the proposed consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya next month, Mayawati said that her party has no objection to it. She said that BSP has always respected places of worship belonging to any sect or religion and would continue to do so in near future.