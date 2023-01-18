BSF seizes Chinese arms from weapon consignment dropped by Pak drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur |

Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized four Chinese-made pistols among a consignment of weapons dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, the force said on Wednesday.

The consignment which includes 4 Chinese-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 live rounds was recovered from Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

BSF shot down drone carrying weapons

"On the intervening foggy night of 17th/18th Jan 2023, a BSF party deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan side. In prompt action, the BSF party fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something dropped in the nearby area," the BSF said in a statement.

Further, during an initial search of the area, the BSF said, a packet with a wooden base frame was found lying in the farming field on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village.

Packet contained 4 pistols, 8 magazines and ammunition

"On opening, this packet, 4 Pistols (made in China), 8 Magazines and 47 Rounds were recovered." The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, said a detailed search of the area is in progress.

"Vigilant BSF troops once again were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contrabands through drone," added the BSF.