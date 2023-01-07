e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Police, BSF arrest 2 drug cartel kingpins, seize 31 kg heroin

Punjab Police, BSF arrest 2 drug cartel kingpins, seize 31 kg heroin

Apart from the heroin, the police have also recovered a car and two mobile phones from their possession.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Police, BSF arrest 2 drug cartel kingpins, seize 31.02 kg heroin | Representative pic/ ANI
Follow us on

Punjab Police and BSF in a joint operation arrested two drug cartel kingpins and seized 31.02 kg of heroin, the state police chief said on Saturday.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks @FazilkaPolice & #BSF have jointly arrested 2 drug cartel kingpins engaged in drug trafficking on massive scale and recovered 31.02 Kg Heroin," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

He said that an FIR has been registered and further investigation was going on "to break forward and backward linkages." "@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," he said in another tweet. 

Read Also
Punjab: BSF seizes another Pak drone on IB with 1 kg heroin
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru school bomb scare: 'Did it for fun,' says minor boy; sent to Juvenile Board

Bengaluru school bomb scare: 'Did it for fun,' says minor boy; sent to Juvenile Board

Know why Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt is conducting caste-based survey

Know why Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt is conducting caste-based survey

Sammed Shikhar Controversy: Now, tribal communities threaten to launch protest over ban on tourism...

Sammed Shikhar Controversy: Now, tribal communities threaten to launch protest over ban on tourism...

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra who peed on woman studied from this Mumbai...

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra who peed on woman studied from this Mumbai...

Amit Shah slams Soren-led JMM govt in Jharkhand, says intruders forcefully marrying tribal girls,...

Amit Shah slams Soren-led JMM govt in Jharkhand, says intruders forcefully marrying tribal girls,...