 BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

The BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
ANI

New Delhi: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar, the force said on Sunday.

The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on Saturday, the BSF said in a statement.

"The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill and successfully downed the Pakistani drone with contraband," it said.

Three packets of suspected narcotics recovered

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring, from the farming fields of Dhanoe Kalan village."

The BSF said that four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment for easy detection of smugglers.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately 3.3 kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan foiled by vigilant BSF troops," added the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: BSF troops shoot down Pakistani drone spotted in Samba
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

Temperature rises in Kerala as IMD announces yellow alert in six districts

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced...

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

Watch: Khap Panchayat convenes in Haryana's Meham to support wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

BSF foils Pakistani narcotics smuggling attempt, shoots down drone near Punjab's Amritsar

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP vs Centre Row: 'Semifinal before 2024 if RS rejects Delhi ordinance,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal