e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBSF, BGP exchange sweets on occasion of Diwali

BSF, BGP exchange sweets on occasion of Diwali

The troops of BSF and BGB exchanged sweets at Sutarkandi BOP near Karimganj of Assam along the international border.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
BSF and BGP troops exchange sweets at the India-Bangladesh border on the occasion of Diwali. | ANI
Follow us on

Karimganj: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday exchanged sweets along the India-Bangladesh border on the occasion of Diwali.

The troops of BSF and BGB exchanged sweets at Sutarkandi BOP near Karimganj of Assam along the international border.

Such celebrations reflect comradeship between both the countries and their border guarding forces and strengthen the existing bonding.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. 

Read Also
BSF and BGB personnel exchange sweets at Fulbari Border post on the eve of Diwali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years

With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years

Salman Rushdie lost use of an eye and a hand following the brutal attack on him in August

Salman Rushdie lost use of an eye and a hand following the brutal attack on him in August

Delhi firecracker ban: Minister Gopal Rai says saving lives is priority of Delhi govt, not politics

Delhi firecracker ban: Minister Gopal Rai says saving lives is priority of Delhi govt, not politics

Rajasthan government to regularise 1.10 lakh contractual workers

Rajasthan government to regularise 1.10 lakh contractual workers

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers in Ayodhya; says 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new...

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers in Ayodhya; says 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new...