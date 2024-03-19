BRS Leader K Kavitha Withdraws SC Plea Against ED Summons Amid Arrest In Delhi Excise Irregularities Case

BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday withdrew her plea from the Supreme Court challenging the ED summons in the Delhi excise irregularities case in view of her arrest.

The BRS leader's plea challenging her arrest is pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Monday that BRS MLC K Kavitha allegedly conspired with the top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation, and she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for these favours ED's claims came three days after it arrested Kavitha, MLC of Telangana Legislative Council, in the alleged case of Delhi Liquor Policy Scam.

Kavitha, who was arrested by an ED team on March 15, is in ED's custodial interrogation for seven days till March 23. She was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day.

During the search proceedings, the ED officials said they were obstructed by the relatives and associates of Kavitha.

"ED investigation revealed that K Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation," ED claimed in a statement.

"In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP. By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP," it added.

To date, the ED has conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places.

A total of 15 persons including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested in the case so far.

ED has filed one prosecution complaint and five supplementary complaints in the case so far.

"Further, out of proceeds of crime generated, assets worth Rs 128.79 crore have been traced so far and have been attached vide Provisional Attachment Orders dated January 24, 2023 and July 3, 2023. Both the attachment orders have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, New Delhi," claimed the ED.