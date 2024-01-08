Summoned Maldivian Envoy's Meeting In MEA Ended In 5 Minutes: Reports

Maldives Envoy exits the MEA | ANI

Ibrahim Shaheeb, Maldives Envoy reached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi's South Block on Monday morning. He had reached the Ministry amid row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed strong concern regarding statements made on social media by several ministers of the Maldives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maldives envoy's short visit to MEA raises curiosity

However, what drew the focus of social media users was the short duration during which the Maldives Envoy was present inside the MEA building in South Block.

ANI shared a video of Ibrahim Shaheeb's arrival at the MEA building at 9:35 am on Monday.

Maldivian Envoy at the MEA in Delhi's South Block.

The news agency captured Shaheeb exiting the building and departing within just 5 minutes, by 9:40 am.

#WATCH | Ibrahim Shaheeb, Maldives Envoy exits the MEA in Delhi's South Block.



He had reached the Ministry amid row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

Such short visit by the Maldivian envoy to MEA raised curiosity among social media users about what was discussed at the meeting.

The FPJ has not independently verified whether the Maldives envoy left the MEA within 5 minutes.

The Maldives Ambassador's visit to the MEA lasted exactly 5 minutes. The actual meeting time would be considerably less given the security protocol and time to walk to the concerned Joint Secretary's office.

Short and to the point message delivered in 5 minutes by MEA-



09:35 : Maldivian High Commissioner reached at the MEA in Delhi's South Block.



09:40 : Ibrahim Shaheeb, Maldives HC exits the MEA in Delhi's South Block.



That was quick. Body language. Reminds us of Canadian envoy. pic.twitter.com/Cn1wXYCUUv — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, official sources indicated that the Indian High Commission in Male voiced strong objections on the issue with the Maldivian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Maldives ministers spark row over racist comments

Three deputy ministers in the Maldives government were suspended on Sunday in response to the controversy surrounding their remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dispute arose following PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, perceived as an effort to promote tourism on the Indian Islands. The visit sparked a debate about Indians choosing Lakshadweep over the Maldives, leading to the use of racist slurs by the neighboring country's ministers against the Prime Minister and Indians in general, expressing disapproval of the Lakshadweep promotion.

Facing criticism from India for their comments, the newly-elected Mohamed Muizzu government, often perceived as anti-India and pro-China, swiftly took action to suspend the ministers.

'Maldives committed to fostering dialogue'

After the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India on social media, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

In a post shared on X, Moosa Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."

A massive uproar erupted after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavory references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkeling.



In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

A section of India's film fraternity, too, came out in support of PM Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.