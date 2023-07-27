BREAKING: Home Ministry To Refer Manipur Viral Video Case To CBI, Trial To Take Place Outside State

FP Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will refer the Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Six arrests have been made in the case so far.

The person who shot the horrific video has been identified and his mobile phone is with security agencies.

The trial of the case is likely to take place outside the northeastern state, which has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

There has been a massive furore in the country ever since the video of the two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral on social media.

Team of I.N.D.I.A leaders to visit Manipur on July 29

The May 4 incident sent shockwaves in the entire nation and also caused an uproar in the Parliament with Opposition leaders slamming the ruling BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about the issue in the House.

More than 20 Opposition MPs will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state. Sources said that one MP each from the INDIA bloc parties or their representatives are expected to be part of the delegation.

