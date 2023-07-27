 Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To Visit State On July 29, 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAmid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To Visit State On July 29, 30

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To Visit State On July 29, 30

The visit comes even as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the notice given by the opposition parties for no-confidence motion against the government.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, and other Opposition MPs wear black clothes to mark a protest against the Manipur violence and demanding discussion over it at the Parliament premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. | ANI Photo/ Jitender Gupta

A team of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A is slated to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state, which has seen ethnic violence. The visit comes even as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the notice given by the opposition parties for no-confidence motion against the government.

The opposition leaders have said that they decided to go for no-confidence motion to seek reply from the government and the Prime Minister on various issues including the situation in Manipur. Opposition parties have been protesting in Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister.

"A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30," an opposition leader said. Opposition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on debate under adjournment motion. Both Houses of Parliament saw disruptions on Thursday also.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and announced several steps to restore peace. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the state in June. Twenty-six opposition parties named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A during their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Read Also
'INDIA’ Vs NDA: Stage Set For Battle Of Alliances
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...

UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes...

UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes...