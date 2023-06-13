Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K And Pakistan; Visuals Surface |

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted Panchkula in Mohali. Tremors were also felt in Jammu & Kashmir and some parts of Pakistan.

Reportedly, the epicentre of the quake has been determined in the Doda region of Jammu & Kashmir. Currently, no loss of life or property has been reported.

ملک کے مختلف علاقوں میں 5.2 شدت کا زلزلہ۔۔لوگ گھروں اور دفاتر سے باہر نکل آئے۔#earthquake pic.twitter.com/skJZd1M9uw — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) June 13, 2023

Visuals Show Furniture Shaking, People Running Out Of Panic

In the visuals that have surfaced from various parts of both India and Pakistan, one can see fans and other furnitures shaking due to tremors in the region. People can also be seen running out of their offices in some of the visuals.

#WATCH | An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K's Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock: Dr OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/vFHBeu5XVW — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

National Center for Seismology Shares Details

Giving further details on the quake the National Center for Seismology has approached media with an official statement. "An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in J&K's Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in HP, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock," said Dr OP Mishra, Director of National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

According to the latest tweet of , the earthquake of magnitude:5.4 occurred on 13-06-2023 at 13:33:42 (1:33pm) IST and the exact geographical location was Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82. The depth of the quake was at 6 Km which had the epicentre at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

More details are awaited.