Brazil scraps Covaxin's EUA application

Hyderabad

After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetch's Covid vaccine Covaxin, Brazil has now scrapped the Emergency Use Authorisation request made by the Indian company for the jab.

The Brazilian health regulator's decision comes after the vaccine maker informed the South American country about the termination of its pact with its partners in that country.

According to a statement issued by the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa, its Collegiate Board on Saturday unanimously decided "to close the process that dealt with the temporary authorisation of emergency use, on an experimental basis, of the Covaxin vaccine". Earlier, Anvisahad suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin in Brazil following the termination of the company's agreement with its partners there.

"The decision was taken after Anvisa was informed by Bharat Biotech International Limited that the company Necessidade no longer has authorisation to represent Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the Covaxin vaccine, in Brazil," Anvisa said.

Anvisa's decision refers to the request for emergency use of Covaxin that had been filed by the Brazilian company Necessidade with Anvisa.