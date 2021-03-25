Brave New India: The police don’t even consider Dalits as human beings, says journalist Mandeep Punia

A few weeks ago, 28 year -old independent journalist Mandeep Punia probably didn’t expect to become a headline himself. On 30th Jan he was arrested by the Delhi police while covering the farmers’ protest at Singhu border, and charged with allegedly obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions. The day before he had posted videos on social media of crowds pelting the farmers with stones as the police looked on, and had even identified politicians amongst them.

In his 4 days in Tihar Jail, before getting bail, he didn’t lose the opportunity of getting a story as he scribbled notes on his arms and legs after speaking to his fellow inmates, many of whom were farmers. He promptly returned to Singhu border after his release and continues to report relentlessly on the myriad problems faced by farmers and labourers.

He says that his Aandolan is within journalism itself, to fight for more space in mainstream media for rural issues. He is also the founding member of Delhi Based CAAG - the Committee Against Assaults on Journalists. We asked him about the driving force behind his grass root reporting.

Tell us about your background and your brand of journalism?

I am from a rural area – Jhajjar in Haryana. I did my schooling in the village itself. Later on I attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication) and got a post grad diploma in Hindi Journalism. My father was a farmer, and my mother is also currently a farmer. I still live in a village. Whatever crises there are in rural India, they need to be covered seriously. That’s why I chose rural journalism. The areas I cover are Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Southern UP.