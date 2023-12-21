'Rajneeti Ko Ram Ram Bhai': Boxer Vijender Singh Quits Politics Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Boxer Vijender Singh seen with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra | X/Congress

New Delhi: Olympic medal winning boxer Vijender Singh, who had taken a plunge in politics by joining the Congress party, has quit politics. The pugilist informed about his decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The surprise announcement by the boxer came ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and following the loss of the Congress party in the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and unable to win in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijender had anyways been away from political spotlight for quite sometime and was last prominently seen during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had also visited Jantar Mantar during wrestlers' protest against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhusan Singh.

Check the boxer's post below:

राजनीति को राम राम भाई 😎 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 20, 2023

The boxer had joined politics in 2019 and had then announced it as a step "to serve people."

"In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now its time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank @INCIndia party @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji for this responsibility," Vijender had said in his post in 2019, at the time of joining politics.

In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now its time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank @INCIndia party @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji for this responsibility — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 22, 2019

The Congress had also fielded Vijender Singh from the South Delhi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, the boxer had lost the election but continued to be associated with the party. He has now decided to say "goodbye" to politics.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)