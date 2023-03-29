Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid ongoing tussle between Govt and Opposition leaders | Representative Image

Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday shortly after the proceedings began. The adjournment was due to the ongoing political tussle between the central government and the opposition leaders over the Adani controversy and Rahul Gandhi's removal as an MP.

This is the third day of adjournment of both Houses in a row.

The Lok Sabha witnessed another day of drama and unruly scenes on Tuesday after the opposition leaders once again hurled papers at the Speaker's chair. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition leaders were demanding a JPC on the Adani issue and suddenly rushed to the speaker's chair and started throwing papers.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday too

Amid the ongoing tussle between Congress and the government, the Lok Sabha witnessed high-voltage drama at Monday's session where leaders from the opposition staged a protest in the House and the scenes got unruly when they hurled papers at the Speaker of House Om Birla.

The Lok Sabha was immediately adjourned till 4 pm by the Speaker following the unruly behaviour of the opposition leaders.

MPs wore black in protest

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Besides the Congress MPs, there were several other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

They were sloganeering over the Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification during the protest.