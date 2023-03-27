 Watch: Unruly scenes in Lok Sabha, papers hurled at Speaker Om Birla by Oppn members
The Lok Sabha was immediately adjourned till 4 pm by the Speaker following the unruly behaviour of the opposition leaders.

Updated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Amid the ongoing tussle between Congress and the government, the Lok Sabha witnessed high-voltage drama at Monday's session where leaders from the opposition staged a protest in the House and the scenes got unruly when they hurled papers at the Speaker of House Om Birla.

MPs wore black in protest

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Besides the Congress MPs, there were several other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

They were sloganeering over the Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification during the protest.

Opposition members meet at Kharge's chamber

Meanwhile, opposition members attended a meeting called by the Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber earlier in the day and deliberated on a joint strategy in the House.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting which came as a huge development following Rahul Gandhi's suspension as MP from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

