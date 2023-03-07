Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Indian Navy successfully tests Medium Range Surface to Air Missile from INS Visakhapatnam; watch video

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Indian Navy successfully tests Medium Range Surface to Air Missile from INS Visakhapatnam |

Indian Navy successfully undertook MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) firing from INS Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, validating capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles. MRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO & IAI & produced at BDL reflects Navy's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

What is MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) ?

MSRAM is a high response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralize enemy aerial threats – missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, helicopters. Used by Army, Navy and Air Force as different variants.

Another missile successfully tested two days ago

The Indian Navy achieved a major milestone on Sunday as it successfully launched the BrahMos precision strike missile which has an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Navy carried out out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship.

"#IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta," the Indian Navy tweeted.

What is a BrahMos missile?

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

India is also exporting BrahMos missiles. In January last year, India sealed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

