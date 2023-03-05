Indian Navy successfully launches BrahMos precision strike missile with indigenous Seeker & Booster

The Indian Navy achieved a major milestone on Sunday as it successfully launched the BrahMos precision strike missile which has an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Navy carried out out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship.

"#IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta," the Indian Navy tweeted.

