Indian Navy successfully launches BrahMos precision strike missile with indigenous Seeker & Booster

The Navy carried out out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Navy achieved a major milestone on Sunday as it successfully launched the BrahMos precision strike missile which has an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"#IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta," the Indian Navy tweeted.

More details to follow...

