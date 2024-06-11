'Bond Remains Strong & Unbroken': PM Requests Supporters To Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' From Social Media Handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked supporters for adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media handles | X | Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 11) made an appeal to his supporters to remove the 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi's family) from their social media handles and properties. The Prime Minister in his post on X expressed gratitude to all those who showed support to him by adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media accounts.

"Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation," PM Modi posted.

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," the PM's post read.

On Monday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Member, Congress Working Committee) took potshots at PM Modi and shared screenshots of the Twitter handles of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who apparently removed 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their X (formerly Twitter) handles.

How & When Did The 'Modi Ka Parivar' Start On Social Media?

The 'Modi Ka Parivar' on social media started in March, 2024, in response to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's jibe at PM Narendra Modi. Speaking at a public rally of the INDIA bloc in Patna during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Lalu had said that Modi had "no family" in response to PM's 'parivarwad' (nepotism/dynastic politics) jibe.

Soon after Lalu's comments, BJP leaders and supporters started adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to the social media handles. The Prime Minister also used Lalu's jibe and said at a rally soon after the comment that the people of the country were "Modi's family".