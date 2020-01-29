Bombay HC says free speech is key, after oil manufacturer asks YouTuber to take down review video

Mumbai: Giving a prima facie opinion, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the fundamental right to free speech is always on a higher pedestal than reputation.

The observation was made while directing manufacturers of Parachute oil not to take any action against a YouTuber, who had made a critical video on the former's product.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing an appeal filed by YouTuber Abhijeet Bhansali, challenging the orders of a single-judge bench of the HC.