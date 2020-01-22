Bombay High Court granted interim protection to suspended DIG Nishikant More

The court also said that when the alleged molestation incident took place on June 5, 2019 during the victim's birthday celebration, her family was present.

"The manner and conduct of the victim in the video creates doubt on the alleged incident," Justice Naik said. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.

More approached HC last week after the Panvel sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application. In his plea, the accused claimed all the allegations were "baseless", and the complaint against him was made because of the financial dispute between the two families.

According to Navi Mumbai Police, the girl was allegedly molested at her home in Taloja town of neighbouring Raigad district during her birthday celebration on June 5, 2019.

The victim's father claimed that while they had lodged a complaint on July 12, 2019, the police refused to take cognisance of it and an FIR was belatedly lodged on December 26, 2019.