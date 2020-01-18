No Bombay High Court protection to DIG Nishikant More

Mumbai: In what can spell more troubles for IPS officer Nishikant More, the Bombay HC on Friday refused to grant him protection from arrest. More, the Director Inspector General, Motor Trans­port, Pune can be arrested at any time by Navi Mumbai police.

Notably, DIG More has been untraceable since Dec 26, 2019, when he was named by a teen for allegedly sexually assaulting her. The police team, probing the case, has been trying to nab him, however, he is still absconding.

Earlier this month, the state home ministry suspended More. An aggrieved More finally moved a single-judge bench of Justice Pra­kash Naik, seeking protection from arrest. He has moved the bench through advocate Kishor Walanju. However, Justice Naik, on Friday morn­ing said he would consider the request on Tuesday, the next date of hearing. —Staff Reporter