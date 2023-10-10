Bodybuilder & Former 'Mr Tamil Nadu' Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Steam Bath After Gym Workout

A 41-year-old gym trainer, who had achieved nine titles and won the Mr. Tamil Nadu title in 2022, passed away on Sunday, believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest following an intense workout session in Koratur, as reported by the police.

Dies of heart attack in steam room

Yogesh was swiftly taken to the hospital from the gym, but medical professionals pronounced him deceased. According to the Chennai Korattur police, Yogesh hailed from Mahatma Gandhi Street in Gnanmurthy Nagar in Ambattur Menampedu Extension. After completing his workout at the gym, he visited the restroom to take steam bath around 5.45 pm.

When he failed to emerge from the restroom for an extended period, fellow trainers became concerned and went to check on him. Despite repeated knocks on the door, Yogesh did not respond. Eventually, they broke the lock and discovered Yogesh unconscious on the floor. He was rushed to Kilpauk Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Yogesh had actively participated in various championships and had garnered numerous medals.

Father of two-year-old daughter

Yogesh had tied the knot with Vaishnavi (28) in 2021 and was the father of a two-year-old daughter. After his marriage, he took a hiatus from intensive bodybuilding and began working as a gym trainer. He had been employed as a trainer at a gym near Koratur bus station for several years. The gym trainers informed the police that he had lifted heavy weights after a prolonged break on the day of the incident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Koratur police team visited the gym and interviewed the trainers present at the time of the occurrence.

