Body of Indian medical student who died in Ukraine shelling to reach India on Sunday

The body of Indian medical student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, who was killed in Ukraine earlier this month will reach his hometown after it will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka, chief minister Basavraj Bommai said Friday.

"The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, will arrive at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday, March 20," ANI quoted saying Karnataka chief minister.

A final-year medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri was killed in intense shelling by advancing Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Gyanagoudarm who died in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, went outside his bunker to buy food and water when he came under shelling, his friend Srikanth had told India Today TV.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is diligently pursuing the repatriation of mortal remains of Naveen, EAM S Jaishankar had said earlier this week.

“We deeply mourn his untimely demise. Our Embassy in Ukraine is diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains to India,” Jaishankar said in a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the ‘Situation in Ukraine’.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:32 PM IST