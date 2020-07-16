Black Lives Matter? African students allegedly thrashed by 'guards' in Roorkee engineering college

Violence and attacks against Black people is not a new phenomenon. In the west, recent days have seen massive Black Lives Matter protests. And while these have been echoed to an extent in India, the message behind it does not seem to have resonated with everyone.

Students of the Roorkee Institute of Technology are up in arms over the treatment meted out to one of their classmates recently.

"Diaby Ibrahim and Emmanuel studying at @ritroorkee were beaten, humiliated, and dragged out of the campus in presence of its directors and registrar by local goons," the All India Students Association wrote on its official Twitter handle, sharing a video.

The organisation called it a "clear case of racist attacks on Black students".