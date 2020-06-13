Band-Aid announces bandages in different skin tones; gets called out for using Black Lives Matter as a 'marketing tactic'

Amid the ongoing protests in United States of America against racism, Johnson & Johnson's adhesive bandages brand BAND-AID has announced its new range with diverse skin tones. In a lengthy Instagram post, BAND-AID said that the launch was a way of embracing the beauty of diverse skin tones.
The post read: "We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.
We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.
We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you."
"In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.
We can, we must and we will do better," the brand added.
While some appreciated the brand's decision and deemed it as a step in the right direction, others said that they were unaware that bandages were supposed to match their skin colour. Others slammed Band-aid for using Black Lives Matter movement as a 'mere marketing tactic'. A user wrote, "All these brands and marketing tactics are making me sick to my f*****g stomach. We don’t need a black bachelor, we already had flavor of love. We don’t need black bandaids, a blackowned business did that already. WE NEED ACCESS TO EQUITABLE RESOURCES, B***H. WE WANT WHEREWITHAL."
Another tweet read, "Is it just me ... or is all these companies finally deciding to more inclusive just pissing you off? Black bandaids? A black bachelor? Sephora dedicating more space to black brands???? WHY HAVENT YALL BEEN DOING THIS."
"Band-Aid has figured out it is time to make some money of this movement. As a white guy, does this mean i shouldn't use darker bandaids from other companies that have been sold for decades now," wrote a user.
Here are some reactions: