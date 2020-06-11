Amazon pulls down 'I can’t breathe' t-shirt showing George Floyd's death

“I can’t breathe”, the last words of George Floyd went down in history after he died a painful death in police custody last month. The 46-year-old’s demise sparked a worldwide outrage over racism, as many took to streets and demanded to be heard, stressing ‘Black Lives Matter'.

With that being said, e-commerce giant Amazon came under fire for putting up the ‘I can’ breathe’ t-shirts on sale, with a picture of Floyd being pinned down under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. After facing flak for the insensitive idea, the company has withdrawn the advertisement.

According to a report by BBC, the kid’s t-shirt was listed at a price of 14.99 USD (Rs 1,136). Amazon pulled down the post made by a third party and stated that the case is under investigation.

As per Amazon’s selling policy, items depicting crime or anything on similar grounds are prohibited.