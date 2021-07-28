Black fungus cases touch 4,293 in AP

Amaravati

The total number of black fungus cases increased to 4,293 and deaths to 400 in Andhra Pradesh as on July 27.

In the last one week, the state added 195 new mucormycosis cases and 15 deaths while 245 patients had recovered, government data said.

The number of active black fungus cases in the state is now 788, down from 853 the previous week.

So far, 1,957 surgeries were performed on the fungus- infected patients, the data said.

Anantapuramu district reported 26 fresh deaths in a week and Chittoor 20 while Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram did not report any fatalities.

With 85 mucormycosis deaths so far, Chittoor topped the state chart while SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram are at the bottom with just one each.

Chittoor added 84, Anantapuramu 55, Kadapa 48, Kurnool 41, East Godavari 38, Guntur 37, Prakasam 31, Visakhapatnam 30, Krishna 29, Srikakulam 16 and SPS Nellore eight fresh cases in a week.