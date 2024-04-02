BJP’s Third Term Will Be Full Of Historic And Decisive Decisions: PM Modi In Rajasthan

Narendra Modi | Credits: Twitter/ANI

Jaipur: Launching BJP's campaign for the first phase of voting in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the third term of his government will be the term of historic and decisive decisions.

Addressing his first election rally in Rajasthan at Kotputli under Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, Modi said that people ask him to rest now but Modi was not born to have fun but to work hard. 'A lot may have happened in the country in the last ten years, but it is just a trailer, a lot still needs to be done,' said Modi.

Attacking the opposition on corruption Modi said that this is the first election when the corrupt are rallying together to stop the action against corruption.

' This time country's politics seems to be divided into two camps. On one side, there is BJP which is working with the resolve of the nation first and on the other side, there is Congress which is trying to stop the country.

Terming the Congress the root of all the major problems in the country Modi said, that the Congress kept the country scared on the issues of the Ram Mandir and Article 370. 'Congress used to say that the country will be set on fire, but a grand Ram temple was built and only the lamps lit, there was no fire anywhere,' said Modi.

Accusing Congress and opposition parties of dynastic politics, Modi said that Congress and its alliance are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness. He said ' This is the first election in which dynastic parties are holding rallies to save their families; They say save the corrupt; Modi says to remove the corrupt, now it is up to you to decide.

Countering the allegations of opposition Modi said that the leaders of Congress threatened the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire. Modi has been sitting for ten years, extinguishing the fire set by Congress. They have started expressing their dangerous intentions.

Enumerating the works of his government, Modi said that he never claimed that his government accomplished everything in ten years. 'But it is also true that we have done the work which could not be done in the last five-six decades after independence,' claimed the PM adding that we are working honestly and that is why I say that if the intention is right then the results are right;

Modi said that amid India's success, We have worked at the pace the country needed. Congress only gave the slogan of eradicating poverty, The BJP has shown that 25 crore people have been taken out of poverty.

Notably, the first phase of polling on 12 setas of Rajasthan will be on April 19th and PM Modi is about to address two more election rallies in the coming days.