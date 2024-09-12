'BJP's Only Agenda Is To Criticise Rahul Gandhi,' Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: Amid intensifying row over the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States, party leader Sachin Pilot has come in support of the leader and said the Bharatiya Janata Party has only one agenda, that is to criticise the Raebareli MP.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Pilot said that after their "bad performance" in the Lok Sabha elections, they are targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Statement Of Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

"BJP has only one agenda; after a bad performance in the Lok Sabha elections, they are targeting Rahul Gandhi. Whenever the opposition gets stronger, the ruling party gets the feeling of restlessness. We always want to keep the agenda of the poor, farmers, and middle class in the Parliament and also outside it. But the BJP has only one agenda, to criticise Rahul Gandhi in all forms," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "BJP has only one agenda - to target Rahul Gandhi. Seeing the atmosphere in Congress' favour in this Assembly elections, there is restlessness in BJP leaders. Due to the policies of the Central government, the gap between the… pic.twitter.com/0NVtgFldbD — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

About Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Visit To The United States Of America

Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. During this, he met several US leaders and held multiple interactions with the Indian diaspora.

But, his remarks, especially those on the reservation and Sikh community have triggered a row, with BJP accusing him and the Congress party of inciting people through a 'divisive' agenda.

Sachin Pilot On Upcoming Assembly Polls

Speaking on the upcoming state assembly polls, Pilot said that the BJP leaders are feeling "restless" looking at the election atmosphere in Congress' favour.

Pilot, further criticised the "double standards" of BJP, saying that when the Centre provides something for free, it's not a 'freebie' but when the Opposition gives something, then it is called a 'freebie.'

"As the assembly elections are coming, there is restlessness in BJP leaders seeing the atmosphere in Congress' favour. When the centre provides free food to 80 crore people, it is not a freebie, but when any other political party wants to give something to poor, farmers, then it is called a freebie. Due to the policies of the central government, the gap between the rich and the poor has widened, and the rich are getting richer. Unemployment is also a burning issue in the country. It is the government's policy failure as many youth remain unemployed," Pilot added.

Sachin Pilot Slams The Centre For Not Listening To Voices Of The Farmers

Pilot further slammed the central government for not listening to the voices of the farmers and that they would pay for it what they had done to the farmers during the farmer's protest.

"There is no one in the government who wants to listen to the voices of the farmers...The BJP has to pay for what they have done to the farmers during the protests. We stand with the farmers; we stand with the demands of the farmers and we promised that if we were to make the government, then we would have passed a law on MSP," he said.

About Upcoming Assembly Elections In Haryana & J&K

The assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be held in September-October.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5. While, J-K will go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes in both elections will be held on October 8.