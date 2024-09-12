'He's Insulting India': Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Post On Rahul Gandhi Sparks Angry Reactions

(File photo) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | X

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is currently in news over statements he made during his recent visit to the United States. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has now drawn flak over a post on Rahul Gandhi he made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, Sardesai has asked why Rahul Gandhi, who is simply a leader of the opposition, is under focus so much, appearing to hint that in a democracy, the ruling government should be a subject of scrutiny.

Intriguing how every word uttered by Rahul Gandhi in the US is latched on and becomes a political controversy and subject of a heated debate back home . Folks, he is ONLY the leader of the opposition, NOT the PM! Not yet!🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 11, 2024

At the time of publishing of this story, Sardesai's post had garnered nearly six thousand likes and more than a thousand reposts.

However, many X users were not happy at Sardesai's post.

Several users who commented accused Sardesai of toeing the Congress line. Others said that he should describe the whole picture and context why Gandhi's comments in the US are being criticised in India.

"As a journalist, Rajdeep should tell us whatever Rahul Gandhi said in US was factual or non sense," said a user.

"Your leader is not just uttering words, he's Insulting India," read another post.

"LoP, too, should be responsible in making statements or meeting people. Of course, he would be judged.." opined a user.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi has faced flak for what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said was against the reservation regime in the country. There indeed was a context to Rahul Gandhi's statement since he said that reservation can be scrapped when social equity is achieved, hinting that reservation was needed on today's date in India.

Rahul Gandhi was again under fire for saying that there was existential threat to Sikhs in India.