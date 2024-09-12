 BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Meeting Anti-India MP Ilhan Omar, Accuses Him Of Endorsing Khalistan & Kashmiri Separatism
The BJP has condemned Rahul Gandhi for meeting anti-India MP Ilhan Omar, accusing him of supporting Khalistan and separatist movements. BJP officials, including Sudhanshu Trivedi and Amit Malviya, criticized Gandhi's actions, alleging ties to Pakistani sympathies and radical views.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The BJP has put Rahul Gandhi in the pillory for being the first Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to meet an anti-India MP Ilhan Omar who is “notorious for speaking against India”.

Somalia-born Omar became the first African refugee to join the US Congress in January 2019 and one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the House of Representatives.

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi On Rahul Gandhi & Ilhan Omar's Meeting

At a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that “Omar is a US lawmaker who was taken by the Pakistan government on a visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)” and accused her of making “several statements that directly or indirectly show her sympathy for the Muslim Brotherhood and ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency)”.

article-image

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey On Gandhi's Meeting With Omar

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also posted on ‘X’ about Gandhi’s meeting with Omar, saying, “She has consistently supported the creation of a separate entity of Khalistan and Kashmir.”

article-image

BJP IT Department Head Amit Malviya On The Meeting

The party’s IT department head Amit Malviya too had posted that Gandhi met Omar, who was a “Pakistan sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist and an advocate of independent Kashmir.”

He had added that “even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements.”

Malviya also criticised Gandhi for warming the hearts of the Sikh separatists through his statements.

“This is unprecedented. Sikhs For Justice, the banned Khalistan terror group, has backed Rahul Gandhi’s misinformed comments on the Sikh community in the US,” he wrote, accusing Gandhi and the Congress of “doing everything possible to destroy India’s social fabric”.

article-image

Malviya also shared the statement of Sikhs for Justice leader and counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in which he wrote how while speaking in Washington, Gandhi had “justified SFJ’s global Khalistan Referendum campaign when he stated: `Fight in India is whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear turban and kada, go to gurudwara’.”

Patwant added that “Rahul’s statement on ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947….”

