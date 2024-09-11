 Explained: Who Is Ilhan Omar And Controversy Around Rahul Gandhi's Visit To US
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi recently met US leaders and lawmakers during his visit to Washington. Various controversies has tagged along for his meeting with Ilhan Omar.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Ilhan Omar | X (@INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, made a three-day visit to the United States. On this trip, Gandhi interacted with the Indian diaspora, spoke to students and faculty at different universities, and had discussions with multiple US lawmakers. He visited to build stronger ties with the Indian-American community and have discussions with US lawmakers on wider topics. He went to several meetings, including one at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, which was led by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. This meeting was attended by a number of prominent US Congress members, including Ilhan Omar.

Who Is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th congressional district in the US, has been a divisive figure in American politics. Omar, a member of the Democratic Party, is recognized for her critical views on several global issues, especially ones that concern India. India has heavily criticized her past actions, which include introducing resolutions against India in Congress, condemning the revocation of Article 370, and visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While visiting PoK with sponsorship from the Pakistani government, Omar's remarks on India's actions in Kashmir heightened tensions even more. Furthermore, her recent comments on the India-Canada diplomatic dispute, in which she called for backing Canada's inquiry into India's suspected role in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have added to her controversial image.

The BJP strongly lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his meeting with Ilhan Omar, branding it as an interaction with "anti-India" and "extremist" entities. Both BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and senior leader Amit Malviya have publicly criticized the meeting, claiming that Gandhi is collaborating with people who have a track record of going against India's interests.

