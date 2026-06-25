BJP's New UP Team Balances Castes, Women & Youth Ahead Of 2027 Poll Battle | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party's newly announced Uttar Pradesh executive committee reflects a carefully crafted caste and social balancing exercise as the party seeks to consolidate its support among non-Yadav OBCs, Dalits, women and youth ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The 49-member team, announced by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, a prominent Kurmi leader, is being seen as part of the party's effort to counter the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy while retaining its traditional upper-caste support base.

The new organisational structure comprises 19 vice presidents, eight general secretaries, five joint general secretaries and 19 secretaries. Regional presidents have also been appointed for the party's six organisational zones of Western Uttar Pradesh, Braj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Awadh, Kashi and Gorakhpur.

A closer look at the appointments reveals a conscious attempt to accommodate key social groups. Of the seven general secretaries, three belong to influential OBC communities. Geeta Shakya represents the Shakya community, Shankar Lodhi the Lodhi community, Dilip Patel the Kurmi community, and Rajesh Chaudhary the Jat community. The remaining appointments include Rampratap Singh Chauhan (Rajput), Abhijat Mishra (Brahmin) and Sanjay Rai (Bhumihar), ensuring representation for major upper-caste groups that have traditionally formed the BJP's core support base.

The vice-presidents' list also reflects a similar social mix. Former minister Suresh Rana and Neeraj Singh provide representation to the influential Thakur community, while Archana Mishra is among the prominent Brahmin faces in the new team. Former Barabanki MP Priyanka Rawat has also been appointed a vice president.

The BJP has simultaneously expanded the presence of backward communities in the organisation. Leaders such as Pooja Pal and Dhruv Vijay Shakya have been accommodated in key organisational roles, signalling the party's intent to deepen its outreach among non-Yadav OBC groups that have played a crucial role in its electoral success over the past decade.

The appointment of Neeraj Singh is being closely watched in political circles. His elder brother, Pankaj Singh, the Noida MLA and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had earlier served as a state vice president but has not been included in the new organisational team.

Western Uttar Pradesh, which remains electorally critical for the BJP, has also received significant attention. Former minister Suresh Rana has been appointed vice president, while former minister Nawab Singh Nagar, a prominent Gujjar leader, has been made regional president of western Uttar Pradesh.

Women have received notable representation in the new executive. Four women have been appointed vice presidents and one woman, Geeta Shakya, has been made a state general secretary. Rohit Mishra has been entrusted with leading the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the state, while Saroj Kushwaha will head the Mahila Morcha.

Sanjay Rai's elevation as general secretary also highlights the party's continued reliance on leaders who emerged from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS-affiliated student organisation that has long served as a training ground for BJP leaders.

Political analyst R.K. Verma said the new team reflects the BJP's attempt to balance social representation with electoral arithmetic. "The party has retained its upper-caste leadership base while significantly expanding representation for non-Yadav OBC communities, women and younger leaders. The message is clear: the BJP wants to counter the PDA narrative by showcasing a broader social coalition within its own organisation," he said.

With less than two years remaining for the Assembly elections, the new executive committee is expected to play a key role in shaping the BJP's strategy as it seeks to retain power in India's most politically significant state.