AIIMS New Delhi Issues New Social Media Guidelines, Restricts Unauthorised Use Of Institute Name & Logo

AIIMS New Delhi Notice | Official release

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi), has introduced a comprehensive set of social media guidelines for students, residents, faculty members and employees, placing strict restrictions on the unauthorised use of the institute's name, logo and official branding across digital platforms.

The new guidelines, approved by the competent authority and issued by Registrar Prof. Girija Prasad Rath, have come into effect immediately. The institute said the move is aimed at ensuring responsible use of social media while protecting AIIMS’s reputation, identity and legal interests.

According to the notification, social media has become an important tool for communication and outreach, but misuse of institutional branding or unauthorised representation can lead to reputational damage and legal complications.

Who will be covered under the rules?

The guidelines apply to a wide range of individuals and groups associated with AIIMS New Delhi. This includes undergraduate and postgraduate students, doctoral and super-speciality scholars, recognised student bodies, faculty members, researchers, administrative staff, departments, centres and even third-party collaborators who may be granted access to institutional platforms.

Student associations and organisations operating within the institute's framework, including bodies such as the AIIMS Students' Association (ASA), Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) and Students' Union Society (SYS), have also been brought under the scope of the new policy.

Prior approval mandatory for using AIIMS name and branding

One of the key provisions of the guidelines relates to the use of AIIMS’s name, logo, emblem and official branding.

The institute has made it clear that no student, employee or affiliated body can use the name “AIIMS, New Delhi” or any official branding in digital or print formats without obtaining prior written approval from the concerned department.

The restriction covers event posters, banners, social media posts, videos, reels, blogs and even social media accounts that may create the impression of officially representing AIIMS.

The guidelines state that any approved use of the institute's branding must adhere to official standards prescribed by AIIMS.

Strong emphasis on patient privacy and professional conduct

AIIMS has also reminded members of the institution about their legal and ethical responsibilities while using social media.

The guidelines prohibit the posting, sharing or discussion of patient information, photographs or case details on any social media platform, even if the patient is not directly identifiable. The institute cited obligations under the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The notification also cautions against sharing copyrighted material without authorisation and warns users against posting content that could be considered harassing, threatening, discriminatory, obscene, defamatory or hateful.

In addition, users have been directed to comply with anti-ragging regulations and maintain respectful online conduct.

Rules for Official social media accounts

Student organisations, departments and employees managing official or semi-official social media platforms will now be required to register those accounts with the concerned department.

The institute has directed account administrators to provide their names, contact information and official institutional email addresses. Each account must also designate a Media Coordinator who will serve as the point of contact for content-related approvals.

The guidelines further require such accounts to clearly specify whether content is student-generated or department-generated and whether it carries official institutional endorsement.

AIIMS has prohibited the sharing of confidential or sensitive information and advised account managers to avoid political, religious or defamatory content. Sponsored posts and collaborations with external brands will require special approval from the institute.

Academic integrity and Disciplinary action

The policy also addresses academic conduct in the digital space. Students and staff have been instructed not to engage in plagiarism, academic dishonesty or the sharing of confidential examination material, answer keys or other restricted academic content.

The institute warned that misuse of AIIMS’s identity or violations of the guidelines could invite legal action as well as disciplinary proceedings.

Possible penalties include written warnings, suspension of privileges, derecognition of student bodies and restrictions on participation in institutional activities and events.

Content removal within 12 hours

As part of the enforcement mechanism, AIIMS has reserved the right to monitor social media platforms for compliance with the guidelines.

In cases where content is found to violate the rules, the concerned individual or organisation may receive a takedown notice. The institute has directed that such content must be removed within 12 hours of receiving the notice.