Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Main Accused Siya Goyal’s Father Admitted To ICU After Heart Attack

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The father of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the Ketan Agrawal murder case in Pune, has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a heart-related medical emergency. Praveen Goyal was rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic following complaints of severe chest pain and has been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to reports.

Family cites investigation stress

Family members have reportedly attributed his condition to the stress arising from the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case. Authorities have reportedly tightened security around the ICU while doctors continue to monitor his health.

Third suspect questioned

Meanwhile, the investigation into Ketan Agrawal's death has taken a fresh turn. The police have detained a third suspect in the case. Neeraj Chaudhary, a friend of co-accused in the case Neeraj Chaudhary, was quizzed by the cops to examine his possible role before and on the day of the incident.

Investigators claim Chetan left his own mobile phone behind and carried Neeraj’s device during the trek to Lohagad Fort, where Ketan was allegedly killed on June 18. Police suspect Siya and Chetan remained in contact through that phone.

Probe into alleged murder plot

Ketan’s death was initially believed to be an accident but was later treated as a murder. Police allege that Siya and Chetan had made earlier unsuccessful attempts before carrying out the killing. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and call records, which reportedly show frequent communication between the two accused in the months leading up to the incident.