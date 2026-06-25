Centre Launches Air Suvidha 2.0 Portal To Screen Travellers From Ebola-Hit Countries

Air Suvidha 2.0 will enable contactless health screening of eligible international travellers arriving in India | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 25: In a bid to strengthen India’s preparedness against the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the Centre on Thursday launched Air Suvidha 2.0, a contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal for travellers arriving from countries affected by the virus.

The upgraded portal has been launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). According to the government, the digital platform will improve public health surveillance at Points of Entry by replacing the earlier paper-based declaration process with an online system, making health screening faster and more efficient.

Digital Step Towards Stronger Surveillance

Passengers arriving from international destinations covered under the screening protocol will now be required to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration before immigration clearance. The declaration will include details such as their travel history over the past 21 days, any exposure to Ebola and related symptoms, if any.

Developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the portal will enable real-time sharing of passenger information with Airport Health Officers, the Bureau of Immigration, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and State Surveillance Officers.

The government said this will help authorities quickly identify and refer travellers who may be at risk while ensuring a seamless, contactless arrival experience without physical forms.

India Strengthens Preparedness

The launch comes days after Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced that India would contribute USD 10 million towards preparedness, response and recovery efforts during the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The announcement was made on June 17 at a virtual summit organised by the African Union, signalling India's support for international efforts to contain the disease.

The Ebola outbreak has continued to raise global concern. According to the French health ministry, a doctor who recently returned to France after humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for Ebola. The patient is the first confirmed Ebola case detected outside the affected region during the current outbreak. He is reported to be in stable condition and is receiving treatment at a specialised medical facility. French authorities have also identified five people who may have come into contact with the patient and advised them to isolate.

Global Response Gathers Pace

The outbreak has claimed more than 1,100 lives, with nearly 280 deaths linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Health authorities have faced major challenges in tracing contacts and containing the spread in regions affected by insecurity, displacement, hunger and gaps in disease surveillance.

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The United States is also stepping up its response. The White House has sought more than USD 1.4 billion in additional funding from Congress to tackle the widening Ebola outbreak, including USD 800 million for humanitarian crisis response.

The request forms part of a broader supplemental funding proposal submitted to Congress on Wednesday, reflecting growing international efforts to strengthen preparedness against the disease.

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