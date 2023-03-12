BJP’s big digital campaign in UP before 2024: 1.5 lakh SIM cards for booth heads, 1.75 lakh WhatsApp groups

Yogi Adityanath meets BJP president JP Nadda |

Lucknow: In an effort to give a boost to booth-level management and build a robust channel of communication to pass on party’s messages and directives to every worker on the ground, the Bharatiya Janata Party, eyeing a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to distribute SIM cards to all its booth presidents in the state.

Over 1.5 lakh SIM cards to be distributed

According to senior party leaders, 1.5 lakh SIM cards would be distributed and around 1.75 lakh WhatsApp groups would be formed. Each WhatsApp group will have a minimum of 100 active party workers as its members. The district committees have been asked to complete this task by the end of March.

UP BJP leaders say the party has set a target of winning all the 80 seats in 2024.

A senior BJP leader said that focus is on 14 parliamentary seats that the party lost in the 2019 elections. “There will be 25 big rallies of Prime Minister Modi in UP this year to charge workers as well as voters. Besides 15 virtual mass contact programmes of PM Modi have also been planned,” he said.