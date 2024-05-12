'Asli Hafta Vasooli Model Of Congress': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Congress Party Over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Adani-Ambani' Remarks

A video of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is circulating on the internet, in which he can be heard saying that if "Adani-Ambani" were to send him a bag full of money, he would stop speaking against them.

When the reporter asked him about PM Modi's allegation, in which he said that Congress received illegal cash from industrialists "Ambani and Adani," Adhir Ranjan said, "If I had received the money, it would have been good for me. I really need a lot of money... I am a BPL (below the poverty line) MP. I am in desperate need of money. I don't have money to contest the election... I am saying it openly, I don't have anything. Nowadays, it has become difficult to contest elections. If Adani sends me a bag, not a tempo full of money, that would have been enough for me."

"Didn't you receive any donations?" chimed in the reporter.

To this, Adhir replied, "We have been out of power in Bengal for the last 47 years. Nobody gives us donations."

After this, the reporter asked, "You criticise Adani and Ambani in parliament, how do you expect to receive money from them?" Adhir responded, "Yes, I do criticise them because they won't send us money. If they were to send us money, then we would keep quiet."

Upon hearing Adhir's reply, the reporter burst out laughing.

A moment later, he repeated Adhir Ranjan's words, "If they send you money, you will not speak against them?"

With a smiling face, Adhir said, "First let them send it, then we will think about that later."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asli Hafta Vasooli Model of Congress: BJP

The Congress leader drew criticism from the ruling BJP. Shehzad Poonawalla, a BJP spokesperson, hit out at the Congress party on Sunday while sharing a clip of Adhir Ranjan Choudhury's interview.

Taking to X, Poonawalla wrote, "Asli Hafta Vasooli Model of Congress & INDI."

"We shout against Adani Ambani because they don’t send sacks of money. If they send we won’t speak."

"Last few days you know how silent they have been," he added.